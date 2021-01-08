Daniel Patrick Broyles, 81

Dan Broyles, Leawood, KS, was born in Ashland, Wisconsin on November 15, 1939, and passed away at the Olathe Medical Center on December 11, 2020. His parents were Percy Fralka and Margueretta Paton. Dan and his brother, Gerald, were later adopted by Dr. Watkins A. Broyles following his marriage to their mother. They lived in Bethany, MO, where Dan graduated from high school. He then graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a degree in Business Administration.

Dan’s career path was the result of his lifelong passion for healthcare. His work history in hospital administration took place in Le Mars, IA; Manhattan, KS; and Kansas City, MO. Following retirement, he was asked to come home to Harrison County Community Hospital as interim hospital administrator; that job lasted 10 years.

Dan was predeceased by his parents and brother. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, April Broyles. Also surviving are his son, Aaron Broyles, and granddaughter, Carley Broyles, of Olathe, Ks, and many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held. As he requested, Dan was cremated. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Osborn, MO.

Memorials may be made to Harrison County Community Hospital Foundation, 2600 Miller Street, Bethany, MO 64424.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.