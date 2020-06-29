Clear

Daniel Ramirez Jr., 89

Rosary: Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 5:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Visitation: Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. ■ Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 10:00 AM @ St. James Catholic Church. 5810 King Hill Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504.

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 9:37 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Daniel Ramirez Jr. 89, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home. He was born January 3, 1931 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Esperanza "Hope" and Daniel Ramirez Sr. He graduated from St. James Catholic Elementary School and Christian Brothers High School, and he married Irene Piatkowski on October 6, 1956. He retired from the Missouri Gas and Energy after many years of service. Dan enjoyed being very active in the community as a member of the South Side Progressive Association, participating in the Meals on Wheels program, and the Highway 59 Clean Up Crew. He was also very active in his church. He was the recipient of the St. Joseph 20 Who Count Award, and a lifelong member of St. James Catholic Church. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Kathy Miller, and his sister, Dolores Ramirez. Survivors include: wife, Irene Ramirez of the home, daughters, Sue (Roger) Wright, Michelle (Rick) Bolton, Julie (Bob) Beger, all of St. Joseph, MO, and Connie (David) Kingsley, Leawood, KS, grandchildren, Wesley (Calli) Miller, Ryan Miller, Justin (Nichole) Wright, Joshua (Kristie) Wright, Erik (Megan) Bolton, Bryson Bolton, Jordan (Samantha) Bolton & Kerstyn Bolton, Blayr (Taylor) Kennedy, Kyle (Huyen) Beger & Kaleigh Beger, Madelyn & Kirbi Kingsley, great grandchildren, Armor, Avynlie, Lily, Titus, Kole, Sutter, Hazlie, Kellan, Valor, and Sua, his sister, Mary Theresa "Teddy" (Tom) Parisoff of St. Joseph, MO, son-in-law, Tom Miller, St. Joseph, MO, and several nieces and nephews. The Family would like to thank the Mosaic Hospice service especially Cynthia, Susie, and Janet for their kind and thoughtful service to our dad.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm, Wednesday, with the family to receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Meals on Wheels Program, or the St. James Renovation Fund.

