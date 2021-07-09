Clear
Daniel Robert Copp, 65

Daniel Robert Copp, 65, of Cameron, MO, passed away June 18, 2021, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:57 AM

Dan was born on November 12, 1955, in Sacramento, CA to Robert Eugene (Bob) and Janice Elaine (Youngs) Copp.

He graduated in 1973 from Norte Del Rio High School in Sacramento, California. He was a graduate of Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego with a BA in Political Science/Pre-law (1977), of Nazarene Theological Seminary in KC, MO with an MDiv (1983), and of Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA with a Doctor of Ministry degree (1997).

Dan met Vicki Honea at PLNU and they were married in Vista, California on June 7, 1977.

Dan pastored in Oakland, CA four years following seminary. Their daughters, Mackenzie Wood and Megan Albaugh were born there. He pastored the Mission Valley Church of the Nazarene in San Diego for 13 years, where he was also chair of trustees at Point Loma Nazarene University. Dan was appointed District Superintendent for the Arizona Nazarene District in 2000 and served there for five years. He became Director of Clergy Development at the denominational headquarters in Kansas City, MO in 2005. He added the role of Education Commissioner for the Global Church of the Nazarene in 2011. He retired from that position in April of 2020, and before he became sick, served alongside Vicki as Associate Pastor at the Cameron, MO Church of the Nazarene.
Dan’s work took him all over the globe as he encouraged pastors and consulted with Nazarene institutions of higher education. Dan was known for his collaborative work, his mentoring capacity, and his integrity.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Bob and Janice (Youngs) Copp; In-laws, Harold and Georgia (Black) Honea; twin daughters born pre-maturely in 1983, and a niece, Kara Kitano.

Survivors: wife, Vicki Copp, of Cameron; daughters, Mackenzie (Bob) Wood, Megan (Ryan) Albaugh; grandchildren, Caleb Albaugh, Evelee Wood, Paisley Albaugh, Abigail Wood; siblings, Sharon (David) Oyadomari, Jerry (Vona) Copp; aunt, Anita Brugman; uncle, Ronald Copp; sisters-in-law, Valerie Klaus (Mark), Vera Latter (George), Virginia Fessler (Tim); 6 nieces and 8 nephews, Carisse (Ryan) Tidwell, Kami (Mike) Whitten, Tiffany (Rusty) Goodrick, Jerra (Kyle) Haubert, Celeste (Andy) Cook, Kalia Oyadomari, Kizuku Kitano, Robert (Crystal) Gilmette, Byron (Jill) Rhodes, Lucas Copp, Logan (Nicole) Copp, Jordan Latter, Cameron (Mandy) Fessler, Kirk (Victoria) Klaus; 17 great nieces and nephews. He was much loved by his entire family.

Two services will be held; one for the Cameron community (July 24, 10:30 at Cameron Church of the Nazarene), and one for the Kansas City Community (July 25, 3 p.m. at Central Church of the Nazarene).

In memory of his life, ministry, and contribution globally to Nazarene higher education and clergy development, the Daniel R. Copp Scholarship Fund has been established. Gifts to fund this endowed scholarship may be made online at https://cnf.nazarenefoundation.org/donate/copp
or by check, payable to Church of the Nazarene Foundation (memo “Copp Scholarship”). Checks may be mailed directly to the foundation at 17001 Prairie Star Parkway, Suite 200, Lenexa, KS 66220.

