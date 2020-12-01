Daniel Scott Goodmanson, 59

Daniel Scott Goodmanson, age 59, Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at a local hospital.

Daniel was born May 24, 1961 in Omaha, Nebraska to Lyle and Helen Goodmanson.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as a cook and was stationed in Panama for four years.

He worked as a carpenter and installed windows, doors and siding for many years. He took a lot of pride in his work. He loved watching NASCAR listening to music, playing the guitar, building model cars, and being a Dad.

Daniel is survived by his daughters, Dana (Billy) Hagadorn and Jessica Allen, many siblings including, Casey Gardner, Tracy Potter, Tony Potter, Tim Falk, Gale Vinson, Theresa McGee; In-laws, George Bascue, George & Johnette Bascue, Willie & Tammy Bascue.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Donna Goodmanson; son, Hyland Goodmanson; mother-in-law, Beverly Bascue; siblings, Pam Howsden and Dale Potter; and his dog, Rocky.

Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and the American Legion Post 287 Honor Guard at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel at 6:00 PM Tuesday evening followed by a family visitation until 8:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.