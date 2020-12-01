Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Daniel Scott Goodmanson, 59

Daniel Scott Goodmanson, age 59, Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at a local hospital.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 1:07 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Daniel Scott Goodmanson, age 59, Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at a local hospital.

Daniel was born May 24, 1961 in Omaha, Nebraska to Lyle and Helen Goodmanson.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as a cook and was stationed in Panama for four years.

He worked as a carpenter and installed windows, doors and siding for many years. He took a lot of pride in his work. He loved watching NASCAR listening to music, playing the guitar, building model cars, and being a Dad.

Daniel is survived by his daughters, Dana (Billy) Hagadorn and Jessica Allen, many siblings including, Casey Gardner, Tracy Potter, Tony Potter, Tim Falk, Gale Vinson, Theresa McGee; In-laws, George Bascue, George & Johnette Bascue, Willie & Tammy Bascue.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Donna Goodmanson; son, Hyland Goodmanson; mother-in-law, Beverly Bascue; siblings, Pam Howsden and Dale Potter; and his dog, Rocky.

Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and the American Legion Post 287 Honor Guard at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel at 6:00 PM Tuesday evening followed by a family visitation until 8:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 44°
This week will be much cooler than last week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories