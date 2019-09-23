Daniel's Obituary

Daniel T. Lynch 83, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in a Davenport, IA health care center. He was born August 10, 1936 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Martha and John Lynch. He graduated from Benton High School and Kansas State University with a bachelors in engineering. He served in the United States Navy. Dan worked at Lynch's Valley Hardware, Univac of Kansas City and was an Insurance Salesman in St. Joseph for many years. Dan was a Musician playing the saxophone, guitar and many other instruments, in Big Bands, the Variety Pack and various other bands for over 50 years, he was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 571, the South Side Lions club and St. James Catholic Church. Dan was preceded in death by wife, Nancy Lynch, his parents, and former wife, Linda Lynch. Survivors include son, Patrick (Jennifer) Lynch, Davenport, IA, daughters, Jennifer (Steve) McGoldrick of OR, and Kathryn (Tim) Lynch-Pilant, Omaha, NE, brother, Mike (Sharon) Lynch, St. Joseph, and four grandchildren, Abigail, Izabel, Grace, and Anne.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the St. James Catholic Church Gymnasium, Fr. Evan Harkins Celebrant, the Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, at 5:15 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home, Fr. Jonathon Davis, the family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation Fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.