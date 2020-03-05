Daniel Wayne Rumsey
January 18, 1951 - March 3, 2020
Daniel Wayne Rumsey 69, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron Missouri. He was born January 18, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO. He attended Lafayette High School. Daniel was preceded in death by wife, Linda Rumsey.
Anyone with information pertaining to other living family members please contact Rupp Funeral Home 816-238-1797 or email at info@ruppfuneral.com.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 9:15 AM
