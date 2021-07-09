Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Danielle Elizabeth Means-Polachek, 36

Danielle Elizabeth Means-Polachek (36) of St. Joseph, MO passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2021.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 9:13 AM

Danielle Elizabeth Means-Polachek (36) of St. Joseph, MO passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2021.

Danielle was born on January 25, 1985, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Dan and Mary (Carter) Means.

A 2003 graduate of Lafayette High School. She proudly served her country for 16 years in the Missouri Air National Guard as a Master Sergeant.

Danielle was a supportive and devoted Mother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She is loved beyond measure and is missed already.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her mother Mary (Carter) Means, paternal grandparents John and Joann Means, and maternal grandparents William and Imogene Carter. What a reunion it must have been.

Additional survivors include: husband Steven Polachek, daughter Charleigh Polachek, stepson Steven Polachek, Jr all of the home, her father Dan Means of Big Lake, sister Renee Grable (Craig) of Wathena, KS; niece and nephews Delainie Hundley, Carter Hundley, and Charlie Grable, mother and father in law Brenda and Chris Polachek of St. Joseph, brother in law Shawn Polachek, sister in law Sarah Polachek, as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorial visitation: the family will receive family and friends from, 5-7 P.M. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.

Memorials: family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to the 139th Airlift Wing Family Readiness Center.

There will be a family inurnment at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories