Danielle Elizabeth Means-Polachek (36) of St. Joseph, MO passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2021.

Danielle was born on January 25, 1985, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Dan and Mary (Carter) Means.

A 2003 graduate of Lafayette High School. She proudly served her country for 16 years in the Missouri Air National Guard as a Master Sergeant.

Danielle was a supportive and devoted Mother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She is loved beyond measure and is missed already.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her mother Mary (Carter) Means, paternal grandparents John and Joann Means, and maternal grandparents William and Imogene Carter. What a reunion it must have been.

Additional survivors include: husband Steven Polachek, daughter Charleigh Polachek, stepson Steven Polachek, Jr all of the home, her father Dan Means of Big Lake, sister Renee Grable (Craig) of Wathena, KS; niece and nephews Delainie Hundley, Carter Hundley, and Charlie Grable, mother and father in law Brenda and Chris Polachek of St. Joseph, brother in law Shawn Polachek, sister in law Sarah Polachek, as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorial visitation: the family will receive family and friends from, 5-7 P.M. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.

Memorials: family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to the 139th Airlift Wing Family Readiness Center.

There will be a family inurnment at a later date.