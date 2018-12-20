Danielle Huitt-Johnson “Flippin”

1985-2018

Danielle Huitt-Johnson “Flippin”, 33, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

She was born November 7, 1985 in St. Joseph Missouri to Kevin and Robyn (Lucas) Flippin.

Danielle fell in love with Dustin Allen Huitt-Johnson March 13, 2004, and they were united in marriage on May 20, 2017.

She enjoyed spending time with family, taking trips to Branson, decorating for the holidays, cooking, but most of all she loved being a wife, mother and daughter.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Jerry and Beverly Lucas.

Danielle will be watching over her husband, Dustin; children, Shyanne, Lili, and Kimmy Huitt-Johnson; mother, Robyn Flippin; father Kevin Flippin; sister, Michelle Campbell; mother and father-in-law, Tina and Darrel Johnson; brothers-in-law, Darrel, Steven, Joeylee and Thomas; sister-in-law, Jessica; her beloved dog, Lucky; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.