Clear

Danielle M. Grable, 36, of Elwood, Kansas

Family Visitation Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Friday, September 27, 2019 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Memorial Service Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Saturday, September 28, 2019 2:00 PM 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 8:43 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Danielle's Obituary
Danielle M. Grable, 36, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019.
Danielle was born October 15, 1982 to Karla (Grable) Lewman in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her step-grandparents and dear friend Stacy Sharp.
Survivors include her daughter Brittany, mother Karla, step-father Terry Lewman, brother Christopher Grable and grandparents, Albert and Annabelle Grable, as well as numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at our chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Brittany Grable College Fund.
Please feel free to dress in Danielle's signature "Pink & Bling" attire !

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
The overall weather set-up for Friday and into the weekend is complicated and could lead to several rounds of thunderstorms moving through beginning late Friday and going through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events