Danielle's Obituary

Danielle M. Grable, 36, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019.

Danielle was born October 15, 1982 to Karla (Grable) Lewman in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her step-grandparents and dear friend Stacy Sharp.

Survivors include her daughter Brittany, mother Karla, step-father Terry Lewman, brother Christopher Grable and grandparents, Albert and Annabelle Grable, as well as numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at our chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Brittany Grable College Fund.

Please feel free to dress in Danielle's signature "Pink & Bling" attire !