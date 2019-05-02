Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Danielle R. Akins, 41, of St. Joseph, MO

Celebration of Life: 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Parkway Christian Fellowship (3004 Pickett Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64503). Potluck luncheon following at the church.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Danielle R. Akins
1977-2019

Danielle R. Akins, 41, of St. Joseph, passed away April 30, 2019.

Danielle was born on September 15, 1977, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Terry & Shelley (Russell) Akins.

She was a 1995 graduate of Central High School and worked for the City of St. Joseph at City Hall. She proudly served in the United States Navy. Danielle was a Christian and member of the Humane Society. She loved singing, computers and watching The Gilmore Girls and Pretty Little Liars.

Danielle is preceded in death by her sister, Brandy Akins; uncle, Rick Akins; paternal grandparents, Cliff Akins (Doris); maternal grandma, Glenda Rowlett.

In addition to her parents, Danielle is survived by: son Jaylan Jones (his grandmother, Hyacinth Jones); brother Brandon Akins, half-brother Brian Larabee (Beth); maternal grandmother Avis Russell; significant other Bobby Jones; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Celebration of Life: 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Parkway Christian Fellowship (3004 Pickett Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64503). Potluck luncheon following at the church.

The family requests memorials to the Humane Society.

Miss Akins has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
We do have another rain chance in the forecast heading into Friday with stray showers possible during the day. It will be another cool day with highs near 60. Into the weekend, the sunshine will make a full return on Saturday as high pressure moves into the area. Temperatures will also warm back into the lower 70s, so get outside and enjoy the nice spring weather while you can.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events