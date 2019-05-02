Danielle R. Akins, 41, of St. Joseph, MO

Danielle R. Akins

1977-2019

Danielle R. Akins, 41, of St. Joseph, passed away April 30, 2019.

Danielle was born on September 15, 1977, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Terry & Shelley (Russell) Akins.

She was a 1995 graduate of Central High School and worked for the City of St. Joseph at City Hall. She proudly served in the United States Navy. Danielle was a Christian and member of the Humane Society. She loved singing, computers and watching The Gilmore Girls and Pretty Little Liars.

Danielle is preceded in death by her sister, Brandy Akins; uncle, Rick Akins; paternal grandparents, Cliff Akins (Doris); maternal grandma, Glenda Rowlett.

In addition to her parents, Danielle is survived by: son Jaylan Jones (his grandmother, Hyacinth Jones); brother Brandon Akins, half-brother Brian Larabee (Beth); maternal grandmother Avis Russell; significant other Bobby Jones; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Celebration of Life: 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Parkway Christian Fellowship (3004 Pickett Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64503). Potluck luncheon following at the church.

The family requests memorials to the Humane Society.

Miss Akins has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.