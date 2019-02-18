Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Danika Dream Bromley, 8 weeks old, St. Joseph, Missouri

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Danika Dream Bromley
2018-2019

Danika Dream Bromley, 8 weeks old, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born December 17, 2018.
Danika was preceded in death by 2 grandparents; and 1 brother.
Survivors include her parents, Andrew Bromley and Corina Carr; 12 siblings; 2 grandparents; numerous aunts and uncles.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Savannah
Few Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 14°
Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events