Obituary
Danika Dream Bromley
2018-2019
Danika Dream Bromley, 8 weeks old, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born December 17, 2018.
Danika was preceded in death by 2 grandparents; and 1 brother.
Survivors include her parents, Andrew Bromley and Corina Carr; 12 siblings; 2 grandparents; numerous aunts and uncles.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
