Danny & Diane Donahoo, 69 & 68

Visitation: Monday, September 28th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Living Hope Church. ■ Service: Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Living Hope Church.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 10:08 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Danny and Diane Donahoo, 69 and 68 respectively, Rosendale, Missouri, entered heaven together Sunday evening, September 20, 2020.
Diane was born November 15, 1952 to Kenneth Francis and Violet Lorraine (Higbe) Scott in Charleston, South Carolina.
Danny was born July 29, 1951 to Shelby R. and Ora M. (Randle) Donahoo in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Danny and Diane married December 21, 1971.
They were members of REA Union Church.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Robert Letchi and brother, Randy Scott.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Shelby L. Donahoo, Gene F. Donahoo, Richard A. Donahoo; sisters, Gladys Scherard, Goldie M. Donahoo and Martha Townsend.
Diane leaves behind sister, Susan Schantz (David), of St. Joseph, Missouri and brother, Mark Scott (Maria), of the Philippines.
Danny leaves behind brother, John Donahoo (Viola), and sister, Dolly Jackson, both of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Additional survivors include children, Tammy Donahoo and Matthew Donahoo (Becky), both of Savannah, Missouri; grandchildren, Rebekah Donahoo, Randa Roderick, John Magers, Jacob Donahoo, Debbie Donahoo; great grandchild, Zauriel Donahoo; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Living Hope Church. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Living Hope Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

