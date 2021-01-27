Danny "Dan" Lowell Capps 69, of Stover, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in a Columbia, MO hospital. He was born December 10, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Virginia and Olaf Lowell Capps. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1970, and he attended Missouri Western State University. He retired from General Motors after 30.1 years of service. Dan enjoyed working on his 69 AMC AMX car, watching drag racing and the NHRA, and the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a Christian. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Otis Capps, and his sister, Shirley Marshall. Survivors include: wife, Nancy Capps of the home, two sons, Jonathon (Deidre) Capps, Kansas City, MO, and Jesse (Melissa) Capps, Plattsburg, MO, three grandchildren, Keaton, Laila, and Kaylee, and a brother, Larry Marshall.

Funeral services: 10:30 am Monday, January 18, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend James Kerns officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project.