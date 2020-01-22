Clear
Danny G. Puckett, 65

Visitation: Friday, January 24th, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM @ Barnard Christian Church. 403 Morehouse Street, Barnard, MO 64423. ■ Service: Friday, January 24th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Barnard Christian Church.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 9:15 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Danny G. Puckett, 65, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Hospice House, at the North Kansas City Hospital.

Danny was born in Bedison, MO, on May 13, 1954, and lived all his life in the area. His parents were Millard F and Jennie D. (Mozingo) Puckett. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brother, Frank Puckett, and sister Lana O’Marrah.

He was a member and attended the Barnard Christian Church, Barnard, MO. He liked to work with wood, to hunt and fish in his younger days. He enjoyed his grandkids, genealogy, and loved to visit.

On October 14, 1983, in Miami, OK, Danny was united in marriage to Debra J. “Debbie” Caldwell, and she survives of the home.

He is also survived by his 2 children, Heather Wallace, Maryville, and Clint Puckett, of the home; his 4 siblings, Millard (Louise) Puckett, Jr., Merriam Woods, MO, Charles (Rena) Puckett, Barnard, MO, Myrtle Still, Maryville, and Penny (Gary) Emery, Maryville; 2 grandchildren, Emmy Wallace, and Eli Wallace; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Danny has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Barnard Christian Church, Barnard, MO. The inurnment will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse St, Barnard, MO 64423.


