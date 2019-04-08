Danny L. Stinnett Send Flowers March 18, 1952 - April 06, 2019

Mr. Danny L. Stinnett, 67, of Maitland, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Mosaic Life Care, Maryville, MO.
Services are pending at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
