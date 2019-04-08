Clear

Danny L. Stinnett Send Flowers March 18, 1952 - April 06, 2019

Services are pending at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 8:36 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Mr. Danny L. Stinnett, 67, of Maitland, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Mosaic Life Care, Maryville, MO.

