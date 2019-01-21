Danny Lee Pfleiderer
1964-2019
Danny Lee Pfleiderer, 54, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019.
He was born July 19, 1964.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
