Danny Lee Pfleiderer, 54, St. Joseph, Missouri

Danny Lee Pfleiderer
1964-2019

Danny Lee Pfleiderer, 54, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019.
He was born July 19, 1964.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

