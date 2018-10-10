Danny Lee Schwiefert
1948-2018
Danny Lee Schwiefert, 70, Faucett, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 5, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his son; step-son; and parents.
Survivors include wife, Rockie (Scott) Schwiefert; daughters, Apple Becker, Jennifer Carney, Sharon, Teresa, Lisa and Angel; sisters, Diana (John), Pam; brother, Mark Schwiefert; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; good friends, Bobby and Mandy Wood.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Mr. Schwiefert has requested that his body be donated to Science Care. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
