Danny Lee Schwiefert, 70, Faucett, Missouri

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 2:49 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Danny Lee Schwiefert
1948-2018

Danny Lee Schwiefert, 70, Faucett, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 5, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his son; step-son; and parents.
Survivors include wife, Rockie (Scott) Schwiefert; daughters, Apple Becker, Jennifer Carney, Sharon, Teresa, Lisa and Angel; sisters, Diana (John), Pam; brother, Mark Schwiefert; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; good friends, Bobby and Mandy Wood.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Mr. Schwiefert has requested that his body be donated to Science Care. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Cloudy skies will stay with us until Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for highs.
