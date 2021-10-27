Danny Lynn Swope 68, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born March 12, 1953 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Hazel and James Swope. He graduated from DeKalb High School. He worked at State of Missouri as a Corrections Officer, retiring after 20 years of service. He was a Raider Fan, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping, with his daughter, sons and grandson, He had numerous friends, and a 2nd dad to many of his sons and daughters buddies. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Patricia Marie Miller and Bonnie Burgess, and a brother, J.R. Swope. Survivors include, sons, Chad Swope (fiancé Bobbi Jo Pendleton) and Michael Swope both of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Natalie (Cliff) Waters, Thibodaux, LA, grandson, Jaxon Swope, and granddaughter, Madison Kovac, and his loving dog, Wade. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream: 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Larry Gray officiating. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Danny Lynn Swope 68, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO.
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:09 PM