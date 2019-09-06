Obituary

Danny Michael Hensley

1949-2019

Danny Michael Hensley, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019.

He was born October 6, 1949 in Clarinda, Iowa.

Danny enjoyed his family and his grandchildren especially. He gave unconditional love to his children. Even through all of his sickness, he always had a smile on his face. Everyone who knew Dan loved him and he always saw the best in people.

His hobbies included working on and rebuilding ultra-light airplanes, as he could fix anything. Dan loved to play World of War Craft on his computer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Betty (Salen) Hensley; mother-in-law, Crystal Justus; brother-in-law, Frank Justus, Jr.; special friend, Lou; and his beloved dog, Chester.

Survivors include the love of his life, Robin (Justus) Hensley; daughters, Danielle Hensley (Colby), Cecily Peters; son, Jacob Justus; grandchildren, Decker Clancy, Rory Galvan and Claire Hensley; brother, Jerry Hensley and wife; sisters, Patty and Tana; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cheryl and Mark Robertson, Vicki Allen and Chuck Schott, Debbie and Roy Christ, Melody and Paul Cross; special friend, Wes Darnell (Doc); extended Hensley family in Iowa and Justus family in St. Joseph; numerous nieces, nephews and friends who dearly loved him.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Lung Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.