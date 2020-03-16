Danny Ray Hughes 46, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in a Kansas City hospital as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was born January 15, 1974 in St. Joseph, MO. He was a mechanic, electrician, and a jack of all trades. Danny was preceded in death by mother, Barbara Gardner-Pyles, and nephew, Bernie Derry Jr. Survivors include: four daughters, Danielle Hughes, Dani Hughes, Destiney Hughes, and Allie Furgeson all of Saint Joseph, MO, step father, David Pyles Sr., sisters, Candy (Bernie) Derry, Leatha Mae Hughes, Joyce (Ramiro) Gil, Tonya (Chad) Morris, Lisa Lanier, Denise Herrick, and Denise Black, brothers, David (Megen) Pyles Jr., and Dennis Herrick, grandchildren: Blane, Dallas, Austyn, Houston, Addisyn, and Kayden. and his companion, Erica Noble.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Chapel, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman Officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Danny Hughes Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.