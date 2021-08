Danny Ray Richardson, 67, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph.

Danny was born on August 3, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri to William and Evelyn (Owens) Richardson. He served in the U.S. Navy. Danny worked construction. He loved to hunt, catch and cook fish.

He married Deborah Bunton on October 14, 1972 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives of the home. Danny was preceded in death by his father, sister, Jeanie Fritzinger, brothers; Everett and Ricky Richardson and a grandson, Darren.

Additional survivors include 4 sons; Danny Ray, Jr Richardson (Maggie), Dakota Richardson (Wendy), Dustin Richardson, Derrick Richardson (Robyn)

His mother, Evelyn Richardson

Siblings: Delores Adcock, Minnie Martin, Vickie Gideon, Pam Taylor, William Richardson, Jr., Janet Barker, Tammy Richardson(Leonard)

Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren

FUNERAL: Thursday, August 19, 2021 – 2:00 P.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Burial: Fanning Cemetery in Fanning, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends Wednesday evening 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Friends may call after 12 noon Wednesday.

Memorials: Danny Ray Richardson memorial fund c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

