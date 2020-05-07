Danny Ray Sollars
1958-2020
Danny Ray Sollars, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.
He was born February 20, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Danny was preceded in death by parents, Barney and Mable (Steltenpohl) Sollars; brothers, Ronald Steltenpohl and Mike Sollars.
Survivors include brothers, Richard Mauzey (Karin), Gary Sollars (Chandra), Steven Sollars, Alan Sollars, Donald Sollars; sisters, Linda Kissick (James), Kathy Cunningham (Mike), Amy Evert (Charles); numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.