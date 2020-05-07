Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Danny Ray Sollars, 62

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: May 7, 2020 10:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Danny Ray Sollars
1958-2020

Danny Ray Sollars, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.
He was born February 20, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Danny was preceded in death by parents, Barney and Mable (Steltenpohl) Sollars; brothers, Ronald Steltenpohl and Mike Sollars.
Survivors include brothers, Richard Mauzey (Karin), Gary Sollars (Chandra), Steven Sollars, Alan Sollars, Donald Sollars; sisters, Linda Kissick (James), Kathy Cunningham (Mike), Amy Evert (Charles); numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
A cloudy and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A few scattered showers will be found in and around the area Wednesday afternoon and night. Thursday looks like we could have a few scattered showers and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories