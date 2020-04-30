Danny Ray West, Jr.

1980-2020

Danny Ray West, Jr., 40, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

He was born January 21, 1980 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Danny enjoyed working on cars, cooking, and music. He was a very strong-willed person and loved telling jokes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Danny and Billie (Hart) West, Sr.

Survivors include wife, Amy Frecks; children, Jazzlynn, Billie and Danny West, III; granddaughter, Jessah West; sister, Manda West; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online obituary and guestbook at www.simplifyfunerals.com.