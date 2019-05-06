Clear
Family Visitation Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel Monday, May 06, 2019 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Email Details 307 SOUTH 6th St SAVANNAH, Missouri 64485 Graveside Service Ashland Cemetery Monday, May 06, 2019 11:30 AM Email Details 2324 Ashland Avenue St. Joseph, Missouri 64506

Danny's Obituary
Danny Welter, 74, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his residence.
Danny was born on May 23, 1944 in St. Joseph, to the late Alfred and Gloria Welter. He was a graduate of Savannah High School. He was married to Pootie Welter for 17 years and from this union they had three children.
In his career, he retired from Mead Products, was a truck driver and enjoyed farming. He was an avid deer hunter and had a love for restoring Allis Chalmers tractors. He could always be seen with his constant companion, his dog, Comanche.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Welter was preceded in death by his son; Danny Ray Welter Jr. and sisters; Gloria Douglas and Jeanette Griggs.
Danny is survived by his son; Lonnie (Lori) Welter, daughter; Kelli (Jeff) Linch, nieces; Megan Douglas and April (Corry) Bowers.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Monday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel followed by a graveside service and interment at Ashland Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Mosaic Hospice or the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

