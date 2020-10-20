Clear
Darcey Guthmiller, 44

Visitation: Monday, October 19th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Darcey Guthmiller
1976-2020

Darcey Guthmiller, 44, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.
She was born February 22, 1976, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Thomas Michael and Vesta Vern (Kitzan) McLaughlin.
Darcey married Traves Guthmiller on July 25, 1998. He survives of the home.
She was a stay-at-home mom, being the best mom she could be. She also was a large support system to those around her.
Darcey was very active in atypical HUS support groups.
She enjoyed cooking and shopping, but most of all her family was everything to her. She loved being a Nana. In her free time, she enjoyed watching KU basketball and the Green Bay Packers. She also was a very dedicated Democrat.
Darcey was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Survivors include husband; daughters, Madison Anderson and Kaylee Guthmiller; grandchildren, Madden and Olivia Anderson; brothers, Casey and Terry McLaughlin; numerous extended family members and friends.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the aHUS Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

It will be a cold start to the work week, with cloudy skies and below average highs in the low-to-mid 50s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday and Wednesday a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
