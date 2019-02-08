Darlene B. Bowman October 29, 1961 - February 5, 2019

Darlene Bowman, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away February 5, 2019.

She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and a past member of the local American Business Women's Association. She enjoyed crafting, painting and was an excellent cook. Darlene loved spending time with her church family and her grandchildren.

Preceded in death: son, Nathan William Bowman.

Survivors: daughter, Natasha Roberts; parents, John and Martha (Chaney) Anderson; brother, Darrell Anderson (Martha); grandchildren, Austin Roberts, Darian Roberts, Emily Bowman, Kendal Starke and Logan Swope.

Memorial Service: 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Peter Lutheran Church.