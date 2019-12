Darlene Charmaine Garish 91, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in a St Joseph health care facility. She was born July 22, 1928 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Gladys & David Garish. Darlene attended Myrtle Miller School. She loved volunteering and spending her time helping others. She also enjoyed bird watching and drawing. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Preceding her in death are her father, David Franklin Garish, mother, Gladys Garish, sister, Beverly Joy Palmes, brother, Roland Garish, brother, David Garish, Jr. She is survived by niece, Sherry Swanson of Dearborn, MO, nephew, Rodney Palmes of Wichita, KS, and several great nieces and great nephews. Ms. Garish has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.