Darlene (Collier) Davidson, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri

Obituary

Darlene (Collier) Davidson

1948-2019

Darlene (Collier) Davidson, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

She was born October 26, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Darlene married Jerry Lee Davidson May 26, 1968. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Helena United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed going to the Bearcat games and spending time with her granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold, Sr. and Leola (Allsbury) Collier; and sister-in-law, Neta Collier.

Additional survivors include daughters, Jennifer Harman (Scott) and Stephanie Mifflin (Sheldon); granddaughters, Ashlynn and Olivia Mifflin; brothers, Harold Collier, Jr., Daniel Collier (Mary); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or KU Medical Center. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.