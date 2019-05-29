WATHENA, KANSAS Darlene (Moss) Simpson, 86, of Wathena, Kansas died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home. Darlene was born on July 16, 1932 in Wathena, Kansas to Harold and Una LaDean (Harmon) Moss. She was a lifelong resident of Wathena.

Darlene was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wathena. She was active for many years with the American Baptist Women (ABW) and in her younger days she sang in the choir. She belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star, Wathena Chapter #413. Throughout the years she held several offices including District Aide and Worthy Matron. The most recent office held was Electa. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxillary #161, and the V.F.W Auxillary #5531 of Wathena. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines of St. Joseph, Missouri and sang bass in a quartet. One of her favorite memories was going to the International Sweet Adelines Competition in Seattle, Washington. She spent her life caring for her husband and children, and doting on her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with her family whenever she had the opportunity.

She married Don Simpson on June 30, 1950 in Wathena. They had three children, Donna, Deidre, and Darla. Don preceded her in death on February 20, 1992. Darlene was also preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Kathleen Simpson, her parents, Harold & UnaDean Moss, and her sister, Betty Darling.

She is survived by her two daughters, sons-in-law, and granddaughters: Deidre Simpson Speck (Brad) of Olathe, Kansas, their children Breanna Speck, Michaela Speck, and Darla Simpson Behrens (Doug) of Wathena, Kansas, their daughter Klaranda Behrens. She is also survived by a sister, Ellen Ewers (Jim), Mt. Gilead, Ohio and a brother Harold Ray Moss (Judy), St. Joseph, Missouri, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

FUNERAL: Friday, May 31, 2019 – 10:30 A.M

At: First Baptist Church in Wathena

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena

Visitation: family will receive friends Thursday evening 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena where friends may call after 12 NOON Thursday.

Memorials: Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, donations can be sent to Harman-Rohde Funeral Home (www.harmanrohde.com), the family, or directly to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children (donate.lovetotherescue.org)