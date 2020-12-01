Darlene Pearl Wright 91, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home. She was born January 24, 1929 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Nora and Robert Jackson. She worked at EL Smith and Sons Insurance, and Wright Ray insurance as an Insurance Agent. She enjoyed to crochet, and work puzzles and was a Catholic. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, and one sister. Survivors include, daughter, Patti (Bill) Wiebe, son, Ted "Buster" Wright, and daughter, Michelle Applegate all of St. Joseph, a brother, Lindel Jackson, sister, Mary Ellen Patton, special friend, Barbara Wright, former husband, Ted Wright, and former daughter in law, Penny Wright, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Fr. Jonathan Davis officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.