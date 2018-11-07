Darlene Ruth Odette June 26, 1949 - November 7, 2018

Darlene Ruth Odette 69, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born June 26, 1949 in Vincennes, IN, daughter of the late Harriet and Leo Gartner. She graduated from Vincennes High School, and business school. Darlene married Don Odette on June 14, 1980, and he survives of the home. She worked at Snorkel and SST as an Administrative Assistant.. She enjoyed camping, crocheting, gardening, sewing, square dancing, and crossword puzzles, she was a member of St. James Catholic Church, and the St, James Alter Society, Ladies Aux with the Knights of Columbus. Survivors include husband, Donald Ray Odette of the home, daughter, Eileen McClead, St. Joseph, MO, son, Donald Odette Jr., Oxnard, CA, grandchildren: Whitney Martin, Eric Simpson, Donald Odette III, and Troy Odette, sisters, Mary (Joe) McCormick, Freelandville, IN, Charlotte (Donald) Frederick, Vincennes, IN, and Cathy Butler, Ladlow, IL, as well as several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 11:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Evan Harkins Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm, Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with family to receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the in lieu of flowers to the St. James Restoration Fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.