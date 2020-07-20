Clear
Darlene Tina O'Banion, 81

Visitation: Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 10:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Darlene Tina O'Banion 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born May 27, 1939 in Grant City, MO, daughter of the late Bessie Irene and Efton Hall. She graduated from Redding High School and Missouri Western State College. She worked at Methodist Hospital, then Heartland Regional Medical Center as a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed painting, coloring and drawing, singing, and her flowers. She also enjoyed traveling to Branson and Disney. She attended Trinity United Brethern Church. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, son, Anthony Obanion, and daughter, Twila T. O'Banion. Survivors include, son, James A. (Elsie) Obanion, granddaughters, Shantel O'Banion (Sandra Pearman), Kira O'Banion, Tialeigh O'Banion, and Rylee Norgaard, brother, Galen Dean (Sharron) Hall, sisters, Arlene Ann (Jerry) Roach, and Vondene (Carl) Norgaard.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Clarence Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Fletchall Cemetery, Grant City with her daughter Twila. Memorials are requested to the Darlene & Twila O'Banion Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.


