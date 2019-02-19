Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Darlene Yvonne (Daniels) Terry, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri

Feb 21 Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019, 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Feb 22 Service Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:00AM - 11:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 4:24 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Darlene Yvonne (Daniels) Terry
1936-2019

Darlene Yvonne (Daniels) Terry, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away February 19, 2019.
Born May 16, 1936, in St. Joseph.
Darlene was a supervisor for Rite-Pak, Inc. She was baptized at the Savannah Avenue Baptist Church.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Silas, Lela Francis (McDonald) Daniels; grandson, Christopher Terry; great-grandson, Caden Blanton; sisters, Gayle Davenport, Wanda Williams, Janet Fattig; and brothers, Jack Williams, Dale Williams, Wayne Daniels.
Survivors include her daughters, Denise Steele, Lucy Waugh; sons, Anthony and Martin Terry (Gina); grandchildren, Terry Martin, Kylee Anariba, Jimmy Blanton, Nathan Blanton, Joshua Blanton; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters, Carol Wilson, Cindy Winger; brother, David Daniels; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the American Cancer Society or the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the KQ2 Viewing Area 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday thanks to another winter storm event & accumulating snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events