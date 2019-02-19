Obituary

Darlene Yvonne (Daniels) Terry

1936-2019

Darlene Yvonne (Daniels) Terry, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away February 19, 2019.

Born May 16, 1936, in St. Joseph.

Darlene was a supervisor for Rite-Pak, Inc. She was baptized at the Savannah Avenue Baptist Church.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Silas, Lela Francis (McDonald) Daniels; grandson, Christopher Terry; great-grandson, Caden Blanton; sisters, Gayle Davenport, Wanda Williams, Janet Fattig; and brothers, Jack Williams, Dale Williams, Wayne Daniels.

Survivors include her daughters, Denise Steele, Lucy Waugh; sons, Anthony and Martin Terry (Gina); grandchildren, Terry Martin, Kylee Anariba, Jimmy Blanton, Nathan Blanton, Joshua Blanton; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters, Carol Wilson, Cindy Winger; brother, David Daniels; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the American Cancer Society or the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.