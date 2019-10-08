Clear

Darrel L. Lollar, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri,

Obituary
Darrel L. Lollar
1938-2019

Darrel L. Lollar, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, October 7, 2019.
He was born July 11, 1938 in Cameron, Missouri.
Darrel worked at Westab and Affiliated Foods. After retirement he drove a truck for Montgomery and Son Trash Service.
He enjoyed antique tractor pulling, horse shows, going to the races and spending time with his family.
Darrel was preceded in death by daughter, Debbie Shephard; granddaughter, Karly Ann Lollar-Gabriel; parents, Elmer and Pearl (Milligan) Lollar; sister, Hazel Thomas; brother, Willis Lollar.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary (Roster) Lollar; daughters, Nancy Jones (Mike) and Pam Lollar; son, Mike Lollar; grandchildren, Amy Shephard, Brian Shephard, Stacy Holmes, Christopher Lollar, Charity Moore; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Alzheimer’s Assocation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

After a picture perfect Monday, we will see one more nice day before changes begin to happen on Wednesday out ahead of our next system that will bring very cool air to the region.
