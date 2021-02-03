Clear
Darrel M. Hanson, 87

Darrel M. Hanson, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 31 2021.

Feb 3, 2021

He was born August 26, 1933 in St. Joseph to Ralph L. and Mary R. (Thompson) Hanson.
He was born August 26, 1933 in St. Joseph to Ralph L. and Mary R. (Thompson) Hanson.
Darrel was a 1951 graduate of Central High School. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He was a pharmacist for the State of Missouri for 50 years. He also owned an over-the-road trucking company. After retirement, he volunteered for the American Red Cross for many years.
Darrel was a member of the Cosby Masonic Lodge and American Legion Post No. 359.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include sons, Kevin, Michael and Scot Hanson; stepdaughter, Cindy Graham; and longtime friend, Ruby Copeland.
Natural Farwell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Red Cross or InterServ.

