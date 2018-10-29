Clear

Darrell A. Gardner 1941-2018

Visitation: 10-11:00 AM, with service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 1, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Cameron, MO. Burial: Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Darrell A. Gardner
1941-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Darrell Allen Gardner, 80, Cameron, passed away on October 26, 2018 at his home.
Darrell was born on January 1, 1938 to Floyd Allen and Esther Claire (Hickman) Gardner in Tulare, CA.
Darrell married Dorothy Brewster on March 19, 1960 in Corcoran, CA.
She preceded him in death on June 29, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
Darrell worked as a custodian for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in California. He was a 58-year member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Darrell was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors: children, Darrell DeWayne Gardner, Weatherby, Mauri Jean (Stephen) Wills, Weatherby, Jonathan David Gardner, Cameron, Eric James Gardner, Leavenworth, KS, Joseph Lehi (Cheryl) Gardner, Cameron, Richard Patrick Gardner, Platte City, MO, Suzanne Jean (Sammie) Parker, Cameron, and Timothy Clay (Sobin) Gardner, Cameron; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
