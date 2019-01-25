Darrell B. Riggs July 06, 1925 - January 25, 2019

Darrell B. “Jack” Riggs, 93, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019, at the Maryville Living Center.

Jack was born in Hannibal, MO, on July 6, 1925, his parents were Darrell Bentley Riggs and Leneva Siebers. He resided in Maryville for the past 8 years, and had lived in Hannibal, MO, and in St. Joseph, MO from 1956-67.

Jack worked many years for the Burlington Northern Railroad and retired as a dispatcher. He attended the Park United Methodist Church in Hannibal; and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He proudly served his country in the US Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a half-sister.

On January 18, 1948, in Hannibal, MO, he was united in marriage to Virginia Ann Elgin, she survives of the home

Other survivors include his 3 sons, Jerry (Mary) Riggs, Maryville, Bob (Sally) Riggs, Hillsboro, MO, and Kevin (Pam) Riggs, Marshall, MO; 5 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

He loved to play golf; he was a little league coach, and had umpired youth, and up to Ban Johnson League baseball games in St. Joseph. Was a Cub Master in the BSA; and had volunteered as a cancer survivor in the Hannibal MO hospital.

Mr. Riggs has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468.