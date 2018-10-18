Darrell Dwight Kinsfather, Sr.
1948-2018
Darrell Dwight Kinsfather, Sr., 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved brother, Timothy; and ex-wife, Shirley.
Survivors include children, Darrell, Anthony, and Joyce; stepchildren, Ramona, Ernie, and Cindy; grandchildren, Stormy and Donald; and other family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
