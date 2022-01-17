Darrell “Pat” Conant, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
He was born August 27, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri to Darrell and Connie (Levy) Conant.
Pat proudly served in the United States Air Force, then later worked for the FFA as a flight service operator for 30 years.
He enjoyed playing cards, reading, writing, hunting, fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family.
Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline; daughter, Susan Neeley; and his parents.
Survivors include children, Patrick Conant (Sue), Steven Conant (Kari), Kevin Conant (Kelly), Karen Cook, Sharon Roybal (Lance); 18 grandchildren; brother, Walter Lee Conant (Sharon); numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the DAV. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
