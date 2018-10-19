Darrell Ray Adams October 12, 1963 - October 15, 2018

Darrell Ray Adams

1963-2018

Darrell Ray Adams, 55, Elwood, Kansas, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018, at his home.

He was born October 12, 1963, to Clarence Adams and Vera May Christian in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Darrell married Anna Marlene Wilson on January 4, 2008, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He was a welder for I&M Machine Fabrication.

Darrell loved fishing and watching the New Orleans Saints.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Paydon Adams; and mother-in-law, Bessie Wilson.

Survivors include his wife; children, Bruno Reed, Cory Adams, and Tyler Adams; step-children, Phil Jackson, Chris Jackson, Jennifer King, Bryanah Stull, and Charlie Weston; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Graveside Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 27, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.