Darrell Rusher August 17, 1951 - June 21, 2019

Darrell Rusher, 67, of St. Joseph, was born August 17, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas and passed away on June 21, 2019 in St. Joseph, surrounded by his loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents Dale and Thelma Rusher, brothers Tom and Gale, in-laws Danny and Mickie Langford, niece Andrea Myers, great-niece Corrine Myers, and great-nephew John David Furlong.

Darrell married Tina Langford in Savannah, Missouri on May 7, 1988 and is survived by his wife and four children, Shawna (Matt) Rae, Jered (Jessica) Rusher, Dan (April) and Chad (Heather) Langford. 13 grandchildren, Kayle and Kourtney Hurliman, Chance Rae, Lilah, Chase, and Shane Rusher, Dakota and Gabriella Moulden, Brayden and Alex Langford, and Quentin, Camille and Zoe Trotter. His furry kids, Skeeter and Olivia. Sister, Judy (Harold) Imel, Brother Jerry (Elaine), Sister in law, Nita Rusher and many friends and family.

Mr. Rusher has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorial Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Darrell Rusher Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com