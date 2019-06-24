Clear

Darrell Rusher August 17, 1951 - June 21, 2019

Mr. Rusher has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Darrell Rusher Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 8:16 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Darrell Rusher, 67, of St. Joseph, was born August 17, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas and passed away on June 21, 2019 in St. Joseph, surrounded by his loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents Dale and Thelma Rusher, brothers Tom and Gale, in-laws Danny and Mickie Langford, niece Andrea Myers, great-niece Corrine Myers, and great-nephew John David Furlong.

Darrell married Tina Langford in Savannah, Missouri on May 7, 1988 and is survived by his wife and four children, Shawna (Matt) Rae, Jered (Jessica) Rusher, Dan (April) and Chad (Heather) Langford. 13 grandchildren, Kayle and Kourtney Hurliman, Chance Rae, Lilah, Chase, and Shane Rusher, Dakota and Gabriella Moulden, Brayden and Alex Langford, and Quentin, Camille and Zoe Trotter. His furry kids, Skeeter and Olivia. Sister, Judy (Harold) Imel, Brother Jerry (Elaine), Sister in law, Nita Rusher and many friends and family.

Mr. Rusher has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorial Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Darrell Rusher Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Expecting Monday to be a very pleasant day with the return of sunshine. Temperatures comfortable & less humid in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events