Darrell Stephan Shannon, 63

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:41 AM

Darrell Stephan Shannon 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born November 27, 1957 in St. Joseph, son of the late Violet and Paul Shannon. He graduated high school, and later attended Culinary School. Darrell served in the US Navy serving on several tours. He worked for BNSF Railway. Darrell enjoyed playing guitar, fishing, watching westerns, and cooking. He especially enjoyed smoking brisket. Darrell also thoroughly enjoyed being together with his family. Darrell was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Andrus, father, Paul Shannon, Sr., and step-father, Recil Andrus. Survivors include, his longtime companion, Janet Savage, St Joseph, daughters, Joann Shannon (Norman McDonald), Misty (George Sr.) Kyle, and Bellissia Savage, son, Roy (Misti Wheeler) Savage, all of St. Joseph, brothers, Michael Shannon, Paul Shannon, and Kevin Andrus, of Colorado, sister, Emma (Teddy) Gipple, grandchildren, George Jr., Stacy, Zackary, Lauren, Travis, Jasmine, Colby, Elizabeth, Anthony, Arianna, Antwain, Teannah, Brandon, Timea, Evelynn, Dylan, Henery, Aaron, Sidney, and Emma, 9 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Violet. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Michael Shannon officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

