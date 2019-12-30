Darwin Douglas Minnis, 90, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away December 26, 2019. He was born in Stafford, Kansas on September 26, 1929 to Alva and Mildred Minnis. He graduated from Stafford High School in 1947, and earned bachelors and masters degrees from Emporia State Teachers College. He was an Eagle Scout.

Doug married Marjorie McGrath on May 26, 1956.

As a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church he served as an usher (always in suit & tie), on the finance council and at the House of Bread. He supported Catholic education as a member of the Bishop LeBlond School Board.

After college, Doug was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps and served his country in the Korean War and the reserves for 20 years, retiring as a Lt. Col.

Upon returning from Korea, he began his teaching and coaching career at Waverly, Kansas High School. He taught, coached (baseball, football, basketball) and was the Dean of Men at Bishop Ward High School, KCK, 1956-1969, winning two State Championships in baseball. He also coached in the Ban Johnson league and was a major league baseball scout for the Cardinals, Brewers, Phillies and Twins.

In 1969, he started the Missouri Western baseball program, retiring in 1999, after winning almost 700 collegiate games. He was involved in many national baseball organizations and was chosen to coach the USA National Team. He spent his career developing young men to be the best they could be.

He was a member of nine Halls of Fame including American Baseball Coaches Association, NAIA, and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. He was a tough competitor and a great guy.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie; his parents and his sister Janet Jimison.

Surviving family includes children, Catherine Maurin (Steve), Kansas City, Kansas, and her children Stephen Maurin, Anne Maurin and Elizabeth Maurin; Stephen Minnis (Amy), Atchison, Kansas, and his children Matthew Minnis (Mary Katherine), Michael Minnis and Molly Minnis; Mary Margaret Gray (Neal), St. Joseph, Missouri, and her children Michael Evans (Becky), Mary Catherine Caskey (Aaron), Jane Gray and Joseph Gray; John Patrick Minnis (Angela), Overland Park, Kansas, and his children Jack Minnis, Andrew Minnis, Maggie Minnis and Michael Minnis; six great-grandchildren, Lucy, Oliver & Augie Evans, Catherine & Caroline Caskey, Joseph Minnis; sister Donna Lacock (Clint).

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 AM, Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment with full military honors: Mt. Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Visitation: 9:30 - 10:40 AM, Monday, December 30, 2019. Parish Rosary: 10:40 AM, Monday, December 30, 2019, both at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

The family requests that memorials be made to St. Francis Xavier School or Bishop LeBlond High School.