Cameron, MO – Daryl Lee Hane, 74, of Cameron, MO passed away on February 13, 2021 at St. Luke’s Northland Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.

He was born on December 4, 1946 to the late Charles Glen and Helen Marie Coughennower Hane at the Greene County Hospital in Jefferson, Iowa.

Daryl graduated from Jefferson (IA) High School in 1964 and attended Fort Dodge Community College (now known as Iowa Central) in Fort Dodge, IA on a baseball scholarship. After a short educational hiatus, he graduated in December 1972 from Northwest Missouri State College with a Bachelor of Science in Education, having majored in physical education, health and recreation. He was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity while a student at Northwest.

He took his one and only teaching / coaching job in the Cameron R-I School District in the fall of 1973 where he taught middle school physical education for 34 years before his teaching retirement in 2007. Daryl coached various levels of different sports some of which included: junior high football, junior high track, junior high girls and boys basketball, freshman football, junior varsity football, junior varsity girls basketball, head boys baseball and head girls softball. He was honored to be the first junior varsity girls basketball coach. After taking a hiatus from that position, he returned to coach for a second round and continued to coach the junior varsity team through the 2019-20 season. He was also selected to be the first head coach for both the boys baseball and girls softball teams when they were implemented in the Cameron R-I School District.

Daryl took great pride in teaching physical education and he was rewarded for his efforts by being selected as one of the first Cameron Chamber of Commerce’s Teacher of Year awards and also being recognized by his educational peers by receiving the Missouri Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance 2003 Exemplary Gold Physical Education Award for program excellence.

Daryl married Cora Sue Baker in 1975. To this union his daughter, Cora Elizabeth (Betsey) was born. Daryl and Cora divorced in 1978.

Daryl married Sherris Ann Snyder on August 6, 1982 and to this union was born his sons, Seth Glen and Joel Snyder.

He worshipped at Kendall Chapel and had served on the Cameron Park Board as a member and President. He was a member of the Cameron Booster Club and the Missouri Western State University Gold Coat club.

Survivors: wife, Sherris Hane, of the home; daughter, Betsey (Preston) Seymour, Rifle, Colorado; sons, Seth (Amy) Hane, and granddaughters, Clara Ellen and Ellington Ann, Bentonville, Arkansas, and Joel Hane (fiancée Margaret Miller), St. Joseph, Missouri; sisters, Diane (Loren) Shriver, Estes Park, Colorado, Sally Kendrick, Des Moines, Iowa; brother, Chuck (Caryn) Hane, Jefferson, Iowa; nieces, nephews, and his loving in-laws, the Snyder family.

Services: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the Cameron United Methodist Church, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: 5-8 p.m., Tuesday evening at the church.

Burial: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri.

The family has requested no flowers or plants.

Memorial Fund: The Cameron Educational Foundation, to benefit physical education and athletics, in memory of Daryl.

Contributions may be sent to Farmers State Bank (PO Box 567, Cameron, MO 64429-0567) or Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. (222 W. Third St. Cameron, MO 64429)

Friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects at the funeral home, Monday, February 15th, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 16th, 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., at which time the register book will be taken to the United Methodist Church for evening visitation.

