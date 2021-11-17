Savannah, Missouri- Daryl Lynn Price, 87, of Savannah, passed away November 11, 2021.

He was born March 31, 1934 in Amity, Missouri to Brinton and Maurine (Russell) Price.

Daryl was a 1952 graduate of Union Star High School, and a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. He was a longtime member of the Oak Christian Church. He loved his church family and working in the vegetable garden and yard.

Daryl worked for Crane Construction for 53 years, starting as a bricklayer, later becoming a project manager, until retiring.

Daryl married Vivian Thompson, June 16, 2001 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He was a member of Moila Shrine, Scottish Rite, Red Cross of Constantine, Grand Chaplain 2014, York Rite Bodies, Savannah Lodge #71, Lincoln Lodge #138, Fillmore, and Charity-Zeredatha Lodge #189, St. Joseph. He was Grand Chaplain, Grand Lodge of Missouri 2021. He was a Mason for over 60 years. Daryl greatly enjoyed his Masonic work. He would help any lodges who needed assistance. Daryl belonged to many Masonic Bodies. He was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for 59 years, serving as Worthy Grand Patron in 2002. Daryl served on the ESTRAL Committee for General Grand Chapter. He was a member of Sunlight Chapter #247, Savannah Chapter #223, and Dick Munkers Post 287, of Savannah, Missouri.

Daryl is predeceased by his parents, Brinton and Maurine Price; his first wife, Martha Skillman; and brother, Bill Price.

Survivors: wife, Vivian, of the home; 2 daughters, Teena (Billy) Stephenson, Grant City, Missouri and Gwen (Roy) Deskins, St. Joseph, Missouri; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Gail Cunningham, Austin, Texas; step-son, Jim Thompson, Kansas City, Missouri; 1 step-granddaughter and 2 step-great grandsons; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services: 11:00 AM, Monday, November 15, 2021 at Oak Christian Church, Amity, Missouri. Visitation: 3:00 PM- 5:00 PM, with an OES Service beginning at 3:00 PM Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Burial with Masonic Rite: Oak Christian Church Cemetery, Amity, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Oak Christian Church Youth Groups.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.