Dave Boyd, 80

David Boyd, 80, of Smithville, MO passed away, Friday, March 13, 2020.

He was born on March 2, 1940 to Alvin and Lola (Rasmussen) Boyd in Des Moines, IA. Dave grew up in Des Moines and graduated from Des Moines Technical School and served in the National Guard. He then served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.

On June 16, 1962 he was united in marriage to Levon Friend. After their marriage they lived in Des Moines, IA and owned and operated Standard Oil Service Station. In 1976 they moved to the Lake of the Ozarks and owned and operated a family resort, Relax-Away-Bay, where they raised their family. They later ran the service station in Laurie, MO and he also managed Lake Oasis Convenient Store until his retirement. They moved to Trimble in 2004.Dave was a member of the Pioneer Masonic Lodge and ZaGaZig Shrine both in Des Moines, and the Smithville American Legion. Dave enjoyed life to the fullest, always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell. His family was most important in his life, and his grandchildren were his heart and soul. He took every opportunity to be at all his grandchildren’s events.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dave is survived by his wife Levon; children, David (Kindra) Boyd II, Matthew (Ronda) Boyd, Kimberly (Keith) Triplett; grandchildren, Alex, Jake, Zac, Brian, Boyd, Luke, Derek, and Janie Jo; brother, Mark (Jan) Boyd; and sister, June (Jeff) McDonald; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Military Honors: 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 27th at the Smithville American Legion with Celebration of Life to follow.

Donations may be made to the Smithville American Legion.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.