David A. Schussler, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

He was born September 5, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Sylvester and Ruth (Roberts) Schussler.

David graduated from Christian Brothers High School. On April 8, 1965 he married Barbara Keck, they moved to Holton, Kansas where they raised 4 children. They later divorced.

He loved his family and spending time with them. David enjoyed golf for many years as a member of the St. Joseph Country Club and Duncan Hills.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Delores Drag, Alline Schussler; brothers, Thomas and Larry Schussler.

Survivors include wife of 25 years, Micki Klein Moeck Schussler children, Jay Schussler (Sara), Kelly Eck, Kim Sullivan, Jennifer Howe (Brian), Gaby Colbert (James), Tony Moeck (Angie), Shelly Moeck; grandchildren, Megan, A.J., Lucas Schussler, Alyssa Brock (Matt), Breanna Morris (Madison), Lacey and Samantha Sullivan, Hunter (Amy), Ty, Skyla Howe, Trevor (Michaela), Ashley, Kayla, Cheyanne Moeck, Haley Athen; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Miller; brother, Jerry Schussler; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests donations to Voices of Courage. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.