David Bonham, 68

David Bonham, 68, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:17 PM

David Bonham, 68, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his home. He was born January 17, 1953 in St. Joseph, son of Joann and Clayton Bonham. He graduated from Central High School. David worked at Mead Products and Wal-Mart. He loved playing music, and was a Bass player for The River Church band, where he was also a member. He also enjoyed gardening and his flowers. David was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Debra Woolery. Survivors include, wife, Rosemary Marie Bonham of the home, son, Michael (Rhonda) Bonham and David (Angie) Shaw of St. Joseph, brother, Scott (Rhonda) Bonham of Blue Springs, MO, sister, Sherri Bonham of Noblesville, IN, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, June 7, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastors Sharon Speigel and Walker McCallon, officiating, The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Bonham will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the The River Church or American Cancer Society.

