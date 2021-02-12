Chillicothe, Missouri- David Braxton Goodwin, 63, of Chillicothe, passed away February 3, 2021, following a lengthy illness.

David was born on March 10, 1957 in Fayette, Missouri to David and Annabelle (Gwinn) Goodwin.

He was a 1975 graduate of Cameron High School.

He was a graduate of Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri and received a Masters in Education from Southwest Missouri State University.

On June 16,1984 David married the love of his life, Debbie Korff in Freistatt, Missouri.

David taught instrumental music for 30 years, beginning his career at Mark Twain High School, from 1979-1982. He was Director of Bands at Chillicothe High School for 27 years, retiring in 2010.

David was very active in numerous professional organizations, Missouri Music Educators Association, Missouri Bandmasters Association, Phi Beta Mu honorary band fraternity, and Phi Mu Alpha, international music fraternity. He held leadership positions in each of these organizations, serving as President of both MMEA and MBA.

Honored for career contributions on several occasions, he was inducted into the MMEA Hall of Fame and MBA Hall of Fame and was selected as Teacher of the Year for the Chillicothe R-II Schools in 2008.

David loved golfing, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs, fantasy baseball, performing with the Chillicothe UMC music program, traveling with his wife, Debbie, and spending precious time with his family. He also enjoyed keeping up with the lives and accomplishments of numerous former students and colleagues.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Dave and A.B. Goodwin; brother, Bob Goodwin and father-in-law, Walter Korff.

Survivors: wife, Debbie Goodwin, of the home; sister, Ann (Dennis) Clark, Cameron, Missouri; mother-in-law, Verna Korff, Sarcoxie, Missouri; aunts, Alda Sommer, Oregon, Missouri and Delores Keaton, Pacific, Missouri; uncle, Sydney Goodwin, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brothers- in-law, Steve (Jan) Korff and Tim (Tanya) Korff, both of Sarcoxie, Missouri; 8 nieces and nephews, David Michael Clark, Amy (Eric) Perry, Laurie (Willie) Williams, Ryan (Abby) Korff, Lisa Korff and Chris Korff, Jessica Clark and Joe (Shalamar) Clark; 4 great nieces and nephews, Cole Perry, Allie Perry, Lillie Williams, and Heidi Korff.

Due to Covid, the family will hold a private memorial service. A Celebration of Life will be held in Chillicothe, Missouri at a later date.

The family requests no flowers or plants, encouraging, rather that memorial donations be given to any of the following organizations that were important to David:

Chillicothe United Methodist Church - Music Program

Central Methodist University Band- Fayette, Missouri

Chillicothe High School Band Program

Festival of Lights - Chillicothe, Missouri

Donations may be mailed in ℅ Debbie Goodwin (1813 Boyd St., Chillicothe, Mo 64601) or Poland-Thompson Funeral Home (222 W. 3rd. Cameron, MO 64429)

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.