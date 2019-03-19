Clear

David Brian Miller 53, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, bikers welcomed to ride in the procession. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery.

David Brian Miller 53, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born August 8, 1965 in Forrest Park, GA, son of the late Daisey and Ray Miller. He graduated from Faucett high school class of 1984. He worked at City of St. Joseph as a Street Dept. & Coca Cola. David enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, gun collecting, collecting show cars, (1973 Mustang Mach 1, and a 1967 El Camino) and he was a member of the Mid-American Mustangers Car Club. He was preceded in death by wife, Gaile Yvonne Miller, his parents, brother, Mike Miller, and sister, Lila Miller-Shippy. Survivors include, four children: Felicia Miller, Brian Miller, Ciara Miller, and Jamie Faris, all of St. Joseph, MO, his beloved best friend, Cali, brother Robert Miller, of Kansas City, MO, sister, Rosie (Jim) Brink, Wichita, KS, and 1/2 sister, Jan Trevino, Omaha, NE, granddaughters Jasmine Proctor, and Carol Hall, great-granddaughter, Gracie Faris, and family friends Cindy Gibson and Delores "D.J." Silvey, St. Joseph, MO.
